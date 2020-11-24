HAZARD — Garrett Miller didn’t play against Phelps in the teams’ meeting earlier this season.

The Bulldogs’ extra weapon turned out to be key as Hazard knocked off Phelps 37-14 Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.

“I’m just so proud of our guys,” Hazard coach Dan Howard said. “Phelps hadn’t played since they played us. They’ve been off for a month which is huge. We’ve been off for three weeks and it’s tough when you take that long off. I knew we were going to be a little rusty. When we came out in the first quarter, we did a pretty good job on them and then we got a little lackadaisical for a little bit, but then we came out in the second half and drove the ball down and scored which was huge. It’s the playoffs and anything can happen. If you lose, you’re done. That’s what I preached to them all week. That’s a good football team. Coach West does a good job.”

Miller had a huge game for the Bulldogs with his arm and his legs as well.

Miller finished the game completing 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 202 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 77 yards and two TDs.

“Getting him (Garrett Miller) back is huge,” Howard said. “The first time we played them, we didn’t have him and the first time we played Pikeville we didn’t h have him. Having him there is a big help for us. It kind of opens everything up for us a little more.”

Hazard’s defense forced Phelps to punt on the first possession of the game.

The Bulldogs drove the ball down and Jonah Helm kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead with 5:50 left to play in the first quarter.

“When you have a kicker in high school, it’s a huge advantage,” Howard said. “We probably should’ve kicked it when we were up 16-0, but I was trying to get a first down there. I should’ve used him (Helm), but he’s a huge weapon for us. In tight ballgames, he’s going to be huge for us.”

The Bulldogs weren’t done in the quarter, though.

On Hazard’s next possession, Miller found Jondon Olinger for a 35-yard TD pass to push the lead to 10-0 after Helm’s extra-point kick.

On fourth down, Phelps went for it deep in their own territory, but Hazard’s defense held to force the Hornets to turn the ball over on downs at their own 14-yard line.

Miller used his legs and found the end zone from 14 yards out to push the lead to 16-0 with just 29 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Helm attempted and missed a 47-yard field goal to end the half. The ball had plenty of distance, but he just missed it.

Hazard held a 16-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Bulldogs got the ball to start the second half and Miller scored on a 25-yard TD run to push the lead to 23-0 with 9:05 left to play in the third quarter.

The Hornets weren’t about to give up, though.

Dom Francis put his team on his back and got the Hornets close to the goal line with a big run. Francis then used his arm on an option to find find Seth Mayhorn for a 21-yard TD pass. The Hornets scored on the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 23-8.

“Dominick Francis is just a heck of a player and we knew that he likes the draw play and likes to run in that A and B gaps,” Howard said. “We knew that we had to take that away and that’s what we did last time in the second half. We knew that they were going to use the option to kind of counter that, but that’s what we kind of went over this week. He’s (Francis) is a heck of a player and he has a good offensive line.”

The Bulldogs answered as Miller found Tyson Turner for a 30-yard TD pass with 1:53 left in the third. After the extra-point by Helm, the Bulldogs held a 30-8 lead.

Francis capped off another long Hornet drive with a three-yard TD run with 8:25 left to play. That cut the lead to 30-14.

The Bulldogs put the game on ice on their next possession, though. Ryan Dean capped off a long scoring drive with a TD with 5:58 left to push the lead to 37-14.

Max Johnson had a huge game for the Bulldogs. Johnson led the Bulldogs with 160 rushing yards on 13 carries. Johnson also caught two passes for 47 yards.

Andrew Ford led the Hazard receivers with three catches for 54 yards. Turner added three receptions for 50 yards and a TD.

Phelps finished the season with a 1-7 record.

Hazard (3-5) advances to the Class A district championship round. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Pikeville (6-2) at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

“Pikeville is a great football team,” Howard said. “We’ve won three in a row and getting that momentum is big this time of year. Our offensive line is playing great, Garrett Miller is playing well and Max Johnson has turned it on here lately. We found him a few weeks ago at the running back position and I think that’s been a big difference for us.”