Hazard is dialed in right now.

The Bulldogs went on the road last Friday night and pulled off a 30-13 win over Class 2A Somerset.

The win improves the Bulldogs’ record to 5-1 on the season.

Hazard’s offense was impressive as the Bulldogs gained 417 total yards of offense.

The defense was just as impressive as the Bulldogs didn’t let Somerset gain 100 yards through the air or the ground. Somerset picked up 83 passing yards and 81 rushing yards for 164 total yards of offense on the night.

Hazard’s defense also caused Somerset to turn the ball over once.

Running back Max Johnson set the tone for the Bulldogs as he rushed for 274 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. He also led the receivers with six catches for 77 yards. Johnson finished the night with 351 all purpose yards on offense.

Sophomore quarterback Max Pelfrey had a good game as he finished the night 10 for 14 passing for 129 yards and two TDs.

Landon Smith caught two passes for 39 yards and a TD. Hank Pelfrey followed with a 10-yard reception and Logan Thomas caught a three-yard TD pass.

Memphis Blankenship added 14 yards rushing and Ryan Dean added a yard rushing.

Mia Rouse knocked down three of four extra-point kicks.

Thomas and Smith each forced fumbles on defense, but the Bulldogs didn’t recover either fumble.

Johnson came up with an interception on defense.

Hazard is scheduled to take on Class 3A Bardstwon at Eastern Kentucky University Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Bardstown enters the contest with a 7-0 record and the Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A RPI rankings.