Bulldogs knock off Blackcats

PRESTONSBURG - Notching its first win in the 2019 high school football season, Hazard pulled away to defeat Prestonsburg 47-14 at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday night.
Hazard evened its record to 1-1 with the win.
With the loss, Prestonsburg dropped to 0-3.
The Bulldogs scored first and never trailed. Hazard dominated throughout the early-season high school football game.
Quarterback Garrett Miller led Hazard to the victory, completing nine of 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyson Turner, Mason Collins and Campbell Davis hauled in one touchdown reception apiece for the Bulldogs.
Hazard fared well through the air and on the ground. As a team, Hazard rushed 13 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Gayheart and Trajon Campbell rushed for one touchdown apiece in the Bulldogs’ winning effort.
Defensively, Hazard limited Prestonsburg throughout the matchup. Reece Fletcher paced the Hazard defensive unit with a team-high eight tackles.
Hazard led 37-0 before Prestonsburg answered with its first points.
Prestonsburg managed to avoid a shutout in the second quarter when Eric Armstrong returned a blocked field goal attempt 83 yards for a touchdown. Samuel Kelly blocked the Hazard field goal attempt for the Blackcats.
Hazard landed in the win column after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Class 4A member Harlan County one week earlier.
Hazard will visit Floyd Central Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
