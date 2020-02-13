BUCKHORN — Winning on the road, Hazard beat host Buckhorn 61-51 in a 54th District boys’ basketball game on Saturday.
With the win, Hazard improved t0 5-1 in the 54th District.
Buckhorn dropped to in the district with the loss.
Thriving offensively, Hazard shot 60.5 percent (23 of 38) from the field. The Bulldogs were four of eight from three-point range.
Hazard shot 68.8 percent (11 of 16) from the free-throw line.
Wade Pelfrey scored 18 points to lead Hazard to the district win. Accompanying Pelfrey in double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Andrew Ford added 15 points and Jarrett Napier contributed 14 points.
Finishing one shot short of recording a double-double, Reece Fletcher scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Xavier Higgins-Clay and Jacob Johnson rounded out the Bulldogs’ individual scoring, chipping in four points and two points, respectively.
Limited offensively, Buckhorn shot 38 percent (19 of 50) from the field. The Wildcats were five of 17 (29.4 percent) from three-point range.
Buckhorn shot 72.7 percent (eight of 11) from the free-throw line.
The Wildcats lost despite outrebounding the Bulldogs 38-24.
Christian Collins led Buckhorn with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. Collins was 12 of 20 from the field. He was the only Buckhorn player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing a double-double, Kobe Bowling added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats in the setback.
Jacob Blank also scored nine points for the Wildcats in the short effort.
Rounding out Buckhorn’s individual scoring, Dylan Knight and Logan Stidham posted five points and three points, respectively. Along with scoring five points, Knight grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Both Hazard and Buckhorn will compete in the 54th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament later in the month.
