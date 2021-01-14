In a rematch of the 2019/2020 14th Region title game, reigning champion Hazard knocked off preseason favorite Wolfe County 66-58 on Monday, Jan. 11.

The Bulldogs followed with an 80-38 win over Powell County Tuesday night to bring their record to 2-2.

Wolfe County dropped to 1-2 with the loss.

The Bulldogs overcame a slow start to notch the win. Starting strong, Wolfe County outscored Hazard 17-6 in the opening quarter. The Wolves led 35-28 at halftime but faltered after the intermission period.

Dominating in the third quarter, Hazard outscored Wolfe County 17-4 to move ahead.

Hazard shot 44.2 percent (19 of 43) from the field. The Bulldogs were three of 11 from three-point range.

Hazard shot 75.8 percent (25 of 33) from the free-throw line.

Wade Pelfrey scored 27 points to lead Hazard to the win. Pelfrey was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Jamal Hazell accompanied Pelfrey in double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, netting 12 points.

Andrew Ford added eight points for the Bulldogs while Chris Jones and Jarrett Napier posted six points apiece.

The additional scorers for Hazard in the win were Jaden Sanders (three points), Cameron Caudill (two points) and Max Johnson (two points).

Wolfe County shot 38.5 percent (20 of 52) from the field. The Wolves were two of 15 from three-point range.

Wolfe County shot 69.6 percent (16 of 23) from the free-throw line.

Jaz Johnson scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Wolves. Johnson was nine of 15 from inside the arc.

Johnson was the only Wolfe County player to reach double figures in scoring.

Sawyer Thompson (seven points), Wilgus Tolson (seven points), Elijah Tolson (six points), Skylar Ritchie (four points), Andrew Mayabb (three points) and Cody Peyton (three points) joined Johnson in the Wolfe County scoring column.

Ritchie paced the Wolves inside, pulling down 11 rebounds.