Hazard was preparing for the season.

The Bulldogs were in the middle of practices and working out.

Then last Thursday, the flooding hit.

Football became secondary.

The Bulldogs haulted everything and made sure all of the players and team were safe.

Then they went to work.

The football team took started helping with the cleanup of the aftermath of the floods.

The Bulldogs took the weekend off just to help others and before they went back to practice Tuesday evening, spent the day cleaning before heading back to practice.

“Football is secondary when things like this happen,” Hazard Coach Dan Howard said. “First we just made sure everyone of the players were safe and OK and they were. We took a few days off of practice just to get out and help people. The guys were out helping today close to the Hazard Homeplace. It’s been hard on us all because there are still people missing and there have been some who’ve lost their lives. Some people who were lucky enough to live through this lost everything and will have to start over. It’s just a tragedy.”

Howard talked about seeing friends and neighbors be without and how it has affected his players.

“These guys just want to help,” Howard said. “They see people around them who’ve lost everything. Some people are still missing. Others have no food, electricity or clothes. You hear your guys ask, ‘What are they going to do?’ You see a lot of guys trying to help out with tears in their eyes because there still people missing. But they’re still trying to do what they can to help. That’s what I’m most proud of as a coach.”

The Bulldogs have been trying to help others cleanup in the community, but some other football programs have reached out to them.

“We’ve had some teams reach out to us and that’s great,” Howard said. “We might be rivals on the field, but when stuff like this happen, we’re one big family. Football is a brotherhood and to see how different teams come together or reach out and send supplies and different things is great. Football is more than a game. It is teaching these young men how to be men and leaders in their community. That’s what they’re doing. We’re all tight knit with each other off the field. Perry, Breathitt, Pike, Knott and Letcher, we’re all a big family and in this together. We want to say thanks to all of the teams who has sent stuff and reached out to check on us, we’ve heard got so much support from teams and coaches around the state. We’re all a brotherhood at the end of the day and when it comes to support, we support each other because life is bigger than football and we have respect for each other on and off the field.”

The Bulldogs will leave to go to camp this week.

“This kind of puts things in perspective,” Howard said. “We started going back to practice in the evenings. We’ve got camp coming up in a couple days. I feel bad about going away with so many without. It’s a tough decision, but we figured we’d go to camp and we can start helping out as soon as we get back.”

Howard and the Bulldogs will open the season Friday, August 19 at home against Middlesboro at 7:30 p.m.