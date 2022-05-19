HAZARD — Hazard pulled away to defeat Leslie County 19-2 in four innings in the 54th District Baseball Tournament title game at Perry Central High School on Tuesday, May 17.

Hazard set the tone early, scoring six runs in the top half of the first inning. Two and 1/2 innings into the game, Hazard led 13-0.

The Eagles managed to plate a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third inning, but couldn't get any closer.

Four Hazard pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter.

The Bulldogs outhit the Eagles 11-0.

Gus Mullins earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Mullins pitched one perfect inning, striking out three.

Max Johnson, Hudson Johnson and Garrett Miller each put in work in relief for the Bulldogs.

Dillion Smith took the loss on the mound for the Eagles. Smith pitched one and 1/3 innings, allowing 12 runs on six hits.

Miller, Mullins and Hank Pelfrey each recorded two hits for the Bulldogs. Miller homered for Hazard in the fourth inning and delivered four RBIs.

Offensively for Leslie County, Jathan Shell and Jacob Sebastian drove in one run each.

Waylon Roberts and Jace Morgan each scored one run for the Eagles.

Both Hazard and Leslie County advance to the 14th Region Baseball Tournament.