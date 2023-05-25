HAZARD — Determined Hazard outlasted crosstown rival Hazard 5-4 in the 54th District Baseball Tournament championship game on Tuesday, May 16.
Hazard captured its fourth straight 54th District baseball title.
Pitching in relief for Hazard, Max Johnson claimed the win on the mound. Johnson pitched two-thirds of an inning and recorded two strikeouts.
Sawyer Patrick started on the mound for the Bulldogs. Patrick pitched six and one-third innings, allowing four earned runs while registering nine strikeouts.
Hazard scored five runs on eight hits. Johnson (one hit, one RBI), Patrick (one hit, one RBI), Gus Mullins (two hits, one RBI), Hank Pelfrey (two hits), Gaige Logan (one hit) and Max Pelfrey (one hit) each produced at the plate for Hazard in its district championship-clinching victory.
The Bulldogs reached the district title game after blanking Buckhorn 15-0 in three innings in the semifinals.
Both Hazard and Perry County Central advanced to the 14th Region Baseball Tournament.