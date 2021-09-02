HAZARD — Breaking into the win column, Hazard doubled up visiting Harlan County 48-24 in an early-season high school football game on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Bulldogs gradually pulled away to win convincingly.

Hazard (1-1) thrived on the ground, rushing 14 times for 281 yards and one TD.

Max Johnson led Hazard on the ground, rushing five times for 168 yards and one TD for the Bulldogs.

In addition to Johnson reaching the end zone, Tyson Turner and quarterback Max Pelfrey added one rushing TD apiece for Hazard.

Pelfrey was nearly perfect through the air, completing three of four passes for 110 yards and one TD.

Hank Pelfrey was on the receiving end of Max Pelfrey’s scoring strike, reeling in a 23-yard TD pass reception.

Turner led the Bulldogs in receiving, hauling in three receptions for 59 yards.

Hank Pelfrey, Zane Deaton and Andrew Ford led Hazard’s defensive effort, recording eight tackles and two tackles for losses each.

Delivering on the defensive side, Max Johnson recorded three interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD.

In addition to his eight stops, Ford added an interception for the Bulldogs.

Harlan County rushed 52 times for 278 yards and three TDs. However, Harlan County was limited to 12 passing yards.

Adam Carr, Demarco Hopkins and Thomas Jordan rushed for one TD apiece for the Black Bears. Carr and Hopkins each rushed for over 100 yards.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Breathitt County for its next game on Friday, Sept. 3.