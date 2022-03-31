Hazard 18,

Morgan County 3

(3 innings)

The Bulldogs didn’t have any trouble as they rolled to an 18-3 win over Morgan County in just three innings of play.

Hazard’s bats exploded for 14 hits and 13 RBIs against Morgan County.

Max Johnson led the way for the Bulldogs going three for three at the plate with a double, an RBI and three runs scored; he also had three stolen bases and was hit-by-a-pitch.

Hank Pelfrey was two for three with three RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Dawson Duff finished two for three at the plate with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. Patrick Sawyer was two for three with two RBIs and two runs scored. Evan Akemon was two for three with four RBIs and two stolen bases. Gaige Logan added a double and a steal. David Mullins singled, drove in a run and stole a base. Braxten Davidson singled.

Tucker Napier picked up the win on the mound. He tossed innings of work and gave up three runs (one earned) on one hit, while striking out three and walking one.

Logan tossed and inning of relief work and didn’t give up any runs or hits, while striking out one and walking two.

Hazard 11,

Leslie Co. 1

Visiting Hazard pulled away to defeat Leslie County 11-1 in a 54th District baseball game on Monday, March 28.

Gus Mullins claimed the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Mullins pitched four innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three.

Contributing on the mound, Garrett Miller and Max Johnson each pitched in relief for the Bulldogs.

Dalton Baker took the pitching loss for the Eagles. Baker pitched two innings, allowing five runs on three hits while striking out two.

Hazard outhit the Eagles 11-3. Patrick, Clint Davidson and Hank Pelfrey each recorded multiple hits for the Bulldogs. Patrick led Hazard at the plate, collecting three hits in four at-bats. Miller and Patrick drove in two runs apiece for the Bulldogs.

Baker, Wyatt Hensley and Jacob Sebastian provided one hit apiece for Leslie County in the setback.

Defensively, Leslie County committed five errors while Hazard made only one defensive miscue.

Hazard is scheduled to host Leslie County for a 54th District baseball game on Thursday, May 5.