Hazard went on the road and picked up a big 25-21 Class A District 7 win over Sayre.

The win set the Bulldogs up for a big district matchup against Pikeville this Friday night. The winner wins the regular season district title and the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs.

Max Johnson wouldn’t let the Bulldogs lose as he had a huge game. Johnson led the way with 238 rushing yards and four TDs on 23 carries. He added a 13-yard catch as well.

On defense, Johnson also had an interception to give the Bulldogs a huge turnover.

Besides Johnson, Max Pelfrey was 10 for 19 passing for 72 yards and two interceptions. He added 47 yards rushing on five carries.

Hank Pelfrey led the receivers with three catches for 42 yards. He also rushed for 12 yards on three carries.

Landon Smith had four catches for seven yards and Jayvon White had a two catches for one yard.

Mia Rouse was one for two on extra-point kicks.

Logan Thomas led the defense with nine tackles. Ryan Dean followed with seven.

The Bulldogs finished the game with 378 total yards of offense, while Sayre finished the night with 252 yards of total yards of offense.

Luke Pennington led the way for the Spartans. He was 12 for 16 passing fro 191 yards and two TDs with an interception. He also rushed for 10 yards on six carries.

Charlie Slabaugh led the rushing attack with 40 yards on 13 carries. He also had a 10-yard catch.

Brock Coffman led the receivers with six catches for 145 yards and two TDs. Owen Murphy followed with four catches for 21 yards. Jackson Stuart added a 15-yard catch.

The Spartan defense caused two three Hazard turnovers on the night. Coffman came up with two interceptions; he returned one of those for a TD. Calvin Perez also came up with an interception. Perez forced a fumble, but the Bulldogs recovered it.

The loss gives Sayre the No. 3 seed entering the Class A playoffs.

Hazard (6-2) will visit Pikeville Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The winner earns the regular season district title and the No. 1 seed entering the Class A playoffs.