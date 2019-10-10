Hazard's bid to beat one of the state's top Class 2A football teams fell short as visiting Somerset pulled away to win 21-9 on Friday night.
With the loss, Hazard dropped to 4-2.
Somerset moved to 6-0 with the win.
But the victory didn't come without a cost for Somerset as senior running back/defensive back Alex Miller suffered a broken leg and will miss the remainder of the 2019 high school football season.
The Bulldogs pushed the Briar Jumpers throughout the matchup. However, Somerset led 7-3 at halftime and managed to eventually separate itself from Hazard after intermission.
Quarterback Kaiya Sheron, who holds multiple Division 1 scholarship offers, paced the Briar Jumpers. Sheron completed 10 of 18 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Sheron, who threw one interception, rushed 10 times for 104 yards.
Jayden Gilmore and Kade Grundy hauled in one touchdown pass reception apiece for the Briar Jumpers. In addition to his scoring catch, Grundy rushed for one touchdown.
Reece Fletcher accounted for Hazard's lone touchdown in the loss. Fletcher rushed eight times for 26 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Garrett Miller led the Bulldogs. Miller connected on half of his pass attempts. The Hazard quarterback completed 12 of 24 passes for 105 yards.
Andrew Ford led Hazard in receiving. Ford hauled in five receptions for 34 yards.
The Bulldogs picked up over half of their yardage on the ground. Hazard rushed 29 times for 141 yards and one the touchdown.
Trajon Campbell paced the Bulldogs on the ground, rushing 15 times for 67 yards. Through the air, Campbell hauled in two receptions for 30 yards.
Providing a lift for Hazard on special teams, kicker Jonah Helm booted a field goal.
Brayden Thomas led Hazard defensively recording 12 tackles. Following Thomas, Fletcher added 10 tackles for the Bulldogs. Providing a lift for Hazard on the defensive side, Campbell recorded an interception.
Following the loss, Hazard turned its focus back to district competition.
