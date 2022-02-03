HYDEN — Visiting Hazard pulled away to defeat Leslie County 69-34 in a 54th District boys' basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The Bulldogs moved ahead early and gradually pulled away to win convincingly.

Hazard shot 49.2 percent (29 of 59) from the field in the 54th District boys' basketball game. The Bulldogs connected on five of 12 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Hazard shot 54.5 percent (six of 11) from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs outrebounded the Eagles 31-20.

Max Johnson scored 20 points to lead Hazard to the district win.

Joining Johnson in double figures for the Bulldogs, Jamal Hazell and Sawyer Patrick added 10 points apiece.

Hazard featured 10 different scorers. The additional scorers for Hazard were Dawson Duff (eight points), Seth Caudill (five points), Cameron Caudill (five points), Chris Jones (four points), Brayden Hurley (three points), Caleb Morris (two points) and Balis Gayheart (two points).

Johnes paced Hazard inside, pulling down seven rebounds.

Leslie County shot 30.6 percent (11 of 36) from the field. The Eagles shot 25 percent (three of 12) from three-point range.

Leslie County shot 75 percent (nine of 12) from the free-throw line.

Trenton Rice paced Leslie County, scoring a team-high 10 points for the Eagles. Rice was the only Leslie County player to reach double figures in scoring.

Along with Rice, Leslie County received scoring from Andrew Hacker (six points), Dalton Browning (four points), David Brock (three points), Jayden Hacker (three points), Jesse Osborne (three points), Dillion Smith (three points) and Ethan Wolfe (two points).