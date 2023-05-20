HAZARD — Hazard rolled past Buckhorn 15-0 in three innings in the semifinals of the 54th District Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 15.

The Bulldogs set the tone early and pulled away to defeat the Wildcats convincingly.

Gus Mullins and Max Pelfrey combined to pitch a no-hitter for the Bulldogs. Together, the two Hazard pitchers recorded seven strikeouts.

Mullins started on the mound for the Bulldogs and claimed the win. The Hazard starter pitched one and two-thirds innings.

Working in relief for the Bulldogs, Pelfrey pitched one and one-third innings.

Mullins (two hits), Sawyer Patrick (two hits, three RBIs), Skyler Chaney (two hits, one RBI), Hank Pelfrey (one RBI), Gaige Logan (one hit, one RBI), Max Pelfrey (two hits, two RBIs), Jagger Fields (one hit, one RBI), Braxten Davidson (one hit, one RBI), Max Johnson (one hit, one RBI) and Evan Akemon (one hit) comprised Hazard's offensive attack. Both Patrick and Max Pelfrey tripled for the Bulldogs.

Following the win, Hazard advanced to the 54th District Baseball Tournament title game.