CAMPTON — Claiming its fourth straight shutout win, Hazard blanked Wolfe County 3-0 in the 14th Region All "A" Classic on Thursday, Aug. 31.

After registering the win, Hazard improved to 5-3 and advanced in the 14th Region All "A" Classic.

Hazard controlled the tournament match, gradually pulling away to defeat region rival Wolfe County.

Kanye Braman, Kainen Baker and Tucker Berrong scored one goal apiece to lead Hazard to the win.

Baker and Kison Hillman recorded one assist apiece for the Bulldogs.

Goalkeeper Derrick Sizemore paced Hazard defensively, recording a shutout. Sizemore posted five saves for the Bulldogs.

Non-district rivals, Hazard and Wolfe County are scheduled to meet again. The Bulldogs are slated to host the Wolves for a regular season match at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Hazard was set to meet Jackson City in the 14th Region All "A" Classic on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Results from the Hazard-Jackson City boys' soccer match were unavailable at press time.

Hazard entered September with regular season games remaining versus Jackson City, Perry County Central, Knott County Central, Letcher County Central and Pikeville.