WHITESBURG — Quarterback Carson Adams excelled through the air and on the ground to lead Letcher Central over visiting Hazard 36-0 in a non-district high school football game on Friday, Sept. 10.

Adams completed 12 of 19 for 265 yards and three TDs. Producing on the ground, Adams rushed 12 times for 106 yards and two TDs in the Cougars’ shutout win.

Adams completed two or more passes to four different receivers.

Jonah Little, Nicholas Haning and Alex Blair hauled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Cougars.

Letcher Central rushed 22 times for 142 yards and two TDs.

Keaton Day and Koby Johnson combined to lead Letcher Central’s defensive effort, recording 13 tackles and 12 tackles, respectively.

Offensively for Hazard, quarterback Max Pelfrey completed 13 of 24 passes for 109 yards. Pelfrey threw two interceptions.

Andrew Ford led Hazard in receiving, reeling in nine receptions for 84 yards.

Limited on the ground in the non-district matchup, Hazard was held to under 100 rushing yards. The Bulldogs rushed 30 times for 99 yards.

Max Johnson paced Hazard on the ground, rushing 20 times for 89 yards.

Defensively for the Bulldogs, Ford, Johnson, Kyle Barnett, Davion Strode and Tyson Strode recorded six tackles apiece.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Leslie County for another non-district game on Friday, Sept. 17.