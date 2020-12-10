It was cold and rainy.

The muddy field eventually just turned to soup.

But the weather, the field conditions nor Hazard could slow Paintsville down Friday night.

The Tigers cruised to a 39-7 win over the Bulldogs to capture the Region 3 championship and get one step closer of getting back to Kroger Field.

With the win, Paintsville (8-2) advances to the state semifinals Friday night as the Tigers are set to host Newport Central Catholic. Newport Central Catholic knocked off the No. 1 team in the RPI rating, Louisville Holy Cross, 42-21 last Friday night.

“It feels good, but the job is not done,” Paintsville sophomore running back Harris Phelps said. “We still have two more games to take care of.”

Paintsville got going early. On the opening drive of the game, Harris Phelps scored on a five-yard TD run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead after the extra-point kick by Brayden Combs.

The mud hurt Phelps’ cutting ability, but it couldn’t stop him from having a big game.

“It definitely does, but everyone is playing in it, so it’s all the same for everyone, you just put your head downhill and run,” Phelps said.

The Tigers forced Hazard to punt on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the game.

That punt didn’t work out so well as Paintsville blocked the punt attempt by Hazard’s Max Johnson.

Paintsville took over deep in the Bulldogs’ territory.

Phelps scored his second TD on the night from 21 yards out to push the lead to 13-0 with 8:15 left in the first quarter.

“We knew we had to start fast because they were coming off of a great win,” Paintsville coach Joe Chirico said. “We put a big emphasis on special teams as every team does. We got lucky on a couple of turnovers. We’re just excited to be moving on and the answer for that is just hard work every day and just grinding.”

“We knew it was going to be wet, so we knew that we’d have to run the ball and set the tone early,” Harris Phelps said. “We did that on the first drive when we went down and scored.”

Phelps finished the night with 120 yards and two TDs on 22 carries to lead the way for Paintsville’s rushing attack.

The Tigers got the ball back late in the first quarter.

Paintsville quarterback Karsetn Poe did the rest as he scored on a 27-yard TD run with 3:37 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 19-0.

Poe finished the game with 92 rushing yards and two TDs on 12 carries. He was also three for six passing for 21 yards.

“It speaks volumes for Poe and those senior lineman, Chirico said. “Poe stepped in a tough spot and has thrived and done everything that we’ve asked him to do. I can’t say enough about him, but I have a team full of those guys, so I can’t single one out. I’m just proud of all of them.”

“He (Karsten Poe) does a great job,” Phelps said. “We have full trust in him. He just knows what to do on every play and he runs the ball very well and he can pass it when he has to.”

Paintsville wasn’t finished in the first quarter, though.

The Bulldogs fumbled and the Tigers got the ball back. This time, Luke Hyden scored with 1:14 left in the opening quarter to push the lead to 25-0.

Hyden had a big game for the Tigers as he rushed for 91 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

Neither team scored in the second quarter. Paintsville got close a couple of times and were back up by penalties or turned the ball over on downs.

All of Hazard’s drives were cut short by penalties or fumbles.

Paintsvile held a 25-0 lead over Hazard in the first half.

Paintsville’s offensive line did a job and helped the Tigers rush for 319 yards in the game.

“They’re (the offensive line) great,” Phelps said. “They make my job a lot easier. They know their jobs and they just make my job a lot easier.”

Paintsville’s defense was just as impressive. The Tigers recovered five fumbles on the night and blocked two punts.

“They (the defensive line) played phenomenal,” Chirico said. “To do what they did and come out here on a sloppy night. It was a rough track. Throwing the ball was tough, so you’re going to set on the run. I thought they did a tremendous job and I though our linebackers and linebacking corps and everybody played well.”

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

But Paintsville opened the fourth quarter with Poe’s second TD run of the night. That pushed the lead to 32-0 after the extra-point.

Hyden scored his second TD of the night with 8:28 left in the game. The extra-point pushed the lead to 39-0 and started the running clock.

The running clock symbolized the end of the season for the Bulldogs.

The Paintsville defense held Hazard standout running back Max Johnson in check. Johnson rushed for 51 yards and a TD on 14 carries.

Johnson scored the Bulldogs’ only TD as time expired.

Quarterback Garrett Miller was four for 12 passing for 17 yards.

Hazard finished the season with a 4-6 record in coach Dan Howard’s first year in charge.

Paintsville is back in the state semifinals for the second straight season. Last season, the Tigers went on the road and picked up a 44-20 win over Kentucky Country Day.

The Tigers have the experience of being here before.

“It’s huge,” Chirico said. “Those guys (the seniors) come to work every week and there is no time off for them. They really like being here. They like being with their brothers and it’s fun to be around here. When you have the comradery the way it is, they just like being here.

“You don’t have to refocus when you’re playing in the Final Four. They know what’s at stake. They’ve known what’s at stake every week. It’s just a matter of them doing their job and doing what we have to do.”

Paintsville is scheduled to host Newport Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the Class A state semifinals. The winner will advance to the state championship game at Kroger Field.