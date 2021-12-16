WILLIAMSBURG - Hazard slipped back into the loss column on the road as Williamsburg prevailed 75-71 on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Homestanding Whitley County dealt Hazard its first loss in the 2021/2022 boys’ high school basketball season. Following the loss, Hazard dropped to 3-1.

After registering the win, Whitley County, a member of the 13th Region, moved to 3-0.

Whitley County shot 54.8 percent (23 of 42) from the field. The Colonels shot 52.9 percent (nine of 17) from three-point range.

Whitley County shot 76.9 percent (20 of 26) from the free-throw line.

The Colonels used a balanced offensive attack to notch the win. Whitley County featured five scorers in double figures.

Jamie Fuson led Whitley County in scoring, delivering a team-high 17 points for the Colonels.

Accompanying Fuson in double figures for Whitley County, Ashton Reynolds scored 16 points, Ethan Keene and Brayden Mahan netted 13 points apiece and Jackson Petrey contributed 10 points.

Rounding out Whitley County’s individual scoring, Bryce Anderson chipped in six points.

Hazard shot 49.1 percent (27 of 55) from the field in the loss. The Bulldogs shot 35.3 percent from three-point range, connecting on six of 17 attempts beyond the arc.

Hazard shot 68.6 percent (11 of 16) from the free-throw line in the short effort.

Andrew Ford scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bulldogs. Accompanying Ford in double figures for Hazard, Chris Jones and Dawson Duff netted 11 points apiece.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Bulldogs, Tyson Turner and Jamal Hazell netted nine points apiece.

Rounding out Hazard’s individual scoring, Sawyer Patrick chipped in six points.

Hazard 72,

Leslie County 48

HAZARD - Winning at home, Hazard pulled away to defeat Leslie County 72-48 in a 54th District boys’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Hazard shot 53.7 percent (29 of 54) from the field in the district win. The Bulldogs shot 41.7 percent (five of 12) from three-point range.

Connecting on over half of its free throw attempts, Hazard shot 60 percent (nine of 15) from the foul line.

Controlling the backboards, Hazard outrebounded Leslie County 33-19.

Andrew Ford scored a game-high 22 points to lead Hazard to the win. Accompanying Ford in double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Dawson Duff netted 14 points and Chris Jones contributed 10 points.

The additional scorers for Hazard in the win included Seth Caudill (eight points), Sawyer Patrick (six points), Tyson Turner (four points), Cameron Caudill (three points), Jamal Hazell (three points) and Caleb Morris (two points).

Jones recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.

Leslie County shot 38.2 percent (21 of 55) from the field. The Eagles were four of 17 from three-point range.

Leslie County connected on two of three free throw attempts in the district loss.

Dalton Browning paced Leslie County, scoring a team-high nine points for the Eagles.

Trenton Rice (eight points), Cameron Bradford (seven points), Andrew Hacker (six points), Thomas Saylor (five points), David Brock (four points), Jacoby Banks (three points), Ethan Wolfe (two points), Wyatt Hensley (two points) and Jayden Hacker (two points) accounted for the rest of the Eagles’ scoring in the district contest.