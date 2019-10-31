Bulldogs steam roll Hornets, 43-7

Shaking off a shutout loss to Pikeville from one week early, Hazard rolled past visiting Phelps 43-7 in a Class A District 7 football game on Friday, Oct. 25.
With the win, Hazard improved to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in Class A District 7.
Phelps dropped to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in the district with the loss.
The Bulldogs rolled up 387 yards of total offense. Three quarterbacks combined to complete 12 of 22 passes for 161 yards in the Bulldogs’ convincing victory. Nick Miller led Hazard through the air, completing seven of 11 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Miller completed a 22-yard scoring pass to Andrew Ford.
Hazard rushed 24 times for 226 yards and five touchdowns. Trajan Campbell took his lone carry in for a 65-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Elijah Gayheart rushed seven times for 63 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles. Chipping in on the ground for Hazard, Miller and Reece Fletcher added one rushing touchdown apiece.
Phelps managed to rush 27 times for 200 yards and one touchdown in the lopsided loss. Tyrell Hollis led Phelps on the ground, rushing eight times for 79 yards one touchdown. Following Hollis, Dominick Francis rushed 14 times for 75 yards.
The Bulldogs and Hornets are due to meet again in Hazard in the opening round of the Class A State Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8.
Hazard is scheduled to visit Whitley County for a regular-season finale on Friday, Nov. 1.
The Bulldogs will follow that by opening the Class A playoffs at home against Phelps. The winner will get Pikeville in the second round. Pikeville got a Bye Week in the opening round of the Class A playoffs because Jenkins folded its program earlier this season and the district only had three teams remaining.
