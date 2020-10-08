Reigning Class 2A state champion Somerset prevented visiting Hazard from entering the win column in Week 4 of the 2020 high school football season, beating the Bulldogs 42-13.

With the loss, Hazard dropped to 0-4.

Somerset moved to 4-0 with the win.

The Briar Jumpers gradually pulled away to win convincingly.

Quarterback Kaiya Sheron and running back Chase Doan combined to lead Class 2A frontrunner Somerset to the victory. Through the air, Sheron completed 15 of 24 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Doan rushed 14 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Chipping in on the ground for Somerset, Sheron rushed six times for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Another running back, Mikey Garland, added one rushing touchdown as Somerset prevailed.

Gavin Stephens led Somerset in receiving, reeling in three receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. In addition to Stevens, Garland was on the receiving end of a scoring pass from Sheron.

Max Johnson led Hazard, rushing 13 times for 115 yards and one touchdown. The Bulldogs’ leading rusher and receiver, Johnson hauled in three receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Following Johnson on the ground for Hazard, Tyson Turner rushed seven times for 91 yards.

As a team, Hazard rushed 31 times for 233 yards and one touchdown.

Through the air for Hazard, quarterback Garrett Miller completed 4-of-14 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown. Miller threw two interceptions.

Defensively, Johnson and Cameron Caudill paced Hazard with six tackles apiece.

Hazard has regular season games remaining versus Harlan County, Pikeville, Phelps, Whitley County and Bell County.