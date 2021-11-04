HAZARD — Hazard bounced back against its 17-0 shutout loss to Pikeville with a 48-26 win over Shelby Valley last Friday night.

The Bulldogs picked up the win in the regular season finale to take some positive momentum into the Class A playoffs starting Friday at home against Sayre.

Shelby Valley opened the game by recovering an onside kick.

The Wildcats couldn’t do anything with the drive as they were backed up by penalties and turned the ball over on downs.

Hazard responded by marching down the field and scoring as Max Pelfrey found Hank Pelfrey for a 30-yard TD pass with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs got the ball back and scored on the opening play of the second quarter as Max Johnson scored on a short TD plunge. That pushed the lead to 14-0 after the extra-point.

The Wildcats answered as Ethan Bentley scored on a three-yard TD run with 7:56 left in the first half to cut the lead to 14-6.

Shelby Valley came up with another onside kick recovery.

With the momentum on their side, Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne found Brady Bentley for a 21-yard TD strike on a seam route. The ball was placed perfectly over the Hazard defender and fell right into Brady Bentley’s hands for the score. That cut the lead to 14-12 with 2:30 left in the first half.

Hazard answered as Max Pelfrey found Hank Pelfrey for a TD before the half ended to push the lead to 21-12. It was a controversial TD call. As Hank Pelfrey was being tackled, he dove for the end zone and the ball came loose carrying out of the back of the end zone. The ruling was that he broke the plain of the end zone before going down and the ball came loose.

Max Pelfrey finished the game 16 for 25 passing for 306 yards and three TDs with an interception. Hank Pelfrey finished with a 37-yard rushing TD and six catches for 120 yards and two TDs.

The Bulldogs opened the second half with the ball and Max Pelfrey found Jayvion White for a quick 43-yard TD stoke with 9:00 minutes left in the third quarter to push the lead to 27-12. It was White’s only catch of the game.

Shelby Valley answered once again as Russ Osborne scored on a keeper with 5:34 left to cut the lead to 27-20 after the two-point conversion.

Osborne finished the game 13 for 21 passing for 193 yards and a TD. He added 51 yards and a TD on 13 carries to lead the Wildcats.

Hazard fired back as Max Pelfrey found Gus Mullins for a 19-yard TD run to push the lead to 35-20 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

Hazard added to the lead as Max Pelfrey scored on a keeper to open the fourth quarter and push the lead to 42-20 with 11:58 left.

Jayden Newsome tried to keep the Wildcats in it as he scored with 8:40 left to cut the lead to 42-26.

Newsome finished the game with 122 yards on the ground and a TD.

After a late interception, Hank Pelfrey scored on a 37-yard TD run with 3:46 left to put the finishing touches on the Hazard win.

Zane Deatone finished the game with 35 yards rushing and a TD on six carries. Jondon Olinger added 12 yards rushing on two carries and Johnson added three yards and a TD on four carries.

Tyson Turner added three catches for 78 yards. Andrew Ford hauled in three catches for 38 yards.

Ryan Dean led the Bulldog defense with 13 tackles. Davion Strode and Deaton each added seven tackles.

Shelby Valley finished the game with 421 yards of total offense.

The Wildcats were called for 35 penalties in the game.

Brady Bentley led the Wildcat receivers with three catches for 80 yards and a TD. Jesse Cook had three catches for 70 yards. John Luke Fields had four catches for 31 yards.

Caleb Lovins led the Wildcats with 10 tackles. Newsome followed with seven.

Ethan Bentley had an interception for the Wildcats.

Shelby Valley (5-5) is scheduled to open the Class 2A playoffs on the road at Martin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.