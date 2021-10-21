LEXINGTON – Continuing to win, visiting Hazard blanked Sayre 14-0 in a Class A District 7 game on Friday Oct. 15.

Hazard improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Class A District 7 after claiming the win.

As a result of the loss, Sayre dropped to 6-2 overall and 0-2 in Class A District 7.

Hazard rushed 55 times for 194 yards, reaching the endzone twice via the ground.

The Bulldogs dealt Sayre its second straight loss.

Max Johnson led Hazard to the win, rushing 34 times for 140 yards and two TDs.

Quarterback Max Pelfrey delivered through the air for Hazard, completing eight of 14 passes for 78 yards. Pelfrey thew one interception.

Andrew Ford reeled in four receptions for 56 yards to rank as Pelfrey’s top target in the Class 1A, District 7 matchup.

Ryan Dean paced the Bulldogs’ defensive effort, registering nine tackles.

Sayre was held to 151 yards of total offense in the district contest. Quarterback Cole Pennington, a Marshall University commit, paced the Spartans, completing 15 of 26 passes for 107 yards. Pennington threw one interception.

Jackson Marshall was Pennington’s top target, hauling in six receptions for 41 yards.

The Spartans averaged less than three rushing yards per attempt. Sayre rushed 15 times for 44 yards.

Pennington and Marshall finished as the Spartans’ top two tacklers, recording 12 tackles and 11 tackles, respectively.

Among two of the Top 10 teams in Class A, Hazard and Sayre met in a much-anticipated matchup.

Hazard is scheduled to host rival Pikeville for a Class A District 7 showdown on Friday, Oct. 22. The Bulldogs pulled off an upset win over Pikeville in the 2020 Class A Playoffs.