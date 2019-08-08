Bulldogs to host Leslie County for scrimmage

HAZARD — Hazard is scheduled to host a longtime rival for a high school football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 9.
The start time for the Hazard-Leslie County scrimmage is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs, under the direction of veteran head coach Mark Dixon, compiled a 7-4 record in 2018. Following a hard-fought win over Harlan, Hazard lost to Williamsburg in the second round of the Class A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. The Bulldogs' 2018 regular-season consisted of wins over Harlan County, Letcher Central, Prestonsburg, Phelps, Leslie County and Whitley County. Hazard dropped regular-season games to Somerset, Pikeville and Paintsville in 2018.
Seniors Reece Fletcher and Trajon Campbell are poised to lead the Bulldogs. Fletcher and Campbell were two of Hazard's top four rushers in the 2018 season. Fletcher ranked as Hazard's top defensive player in 2018, recording 101 total tackles.
The Eagles, under the guidance of head coach Eddie Melton, finished runner-up to Shelby Valley in Class 2A District 8 in 2018. Leslie County compiled a 3-8 record during the 2018 high school football season, registering wins over district rivals East Ridge, Prestonsburg and Betsy Layne. Pineville, Whitley County, Williamsburg, South Laurel, Breathitt County, Shelby Valley, Hazard and Danville dealt Leslie County losses in 2018. Danville eliminated Leslie County from the postseason in 2018, defeating the Eagles in the opening round of the Class 2A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
Junior quarterback Zack Parker is back to lead the Eagles on the offensive side. Parker completed 90 of 174 passes for 1,537 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions during the 2018 season.
Defensively for Leslie County, junior linebacker Preston Spurlock (118 total tackles) is back after leading the Eagles in tackles in 2018.
Familiar foes, Hazard and Leslie County met during the 2018 high school football season. Host Hazard pulled away to defeat Leslie County 41-7 in a late-season game on Oct. 19, 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.