HAZARD — Hazard scored first and never trailed on the way to defeating crosstown rival Perry Central 7-1 in the semifinals of the 54th District Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 16.

The Bulldogs prevailed on the Commodores' home field.

Hazard moved ahead early, plating two runs in the bottom half of the opening inning.

The Bulldogs forced Perry Central to play from behind throughout the tournament game. Hazard led 5-0 at the conclusion of the fourth inning.

Perry Central plated one run in the top half of the fifth inning, but was limited during its final two at-bats.

Hazard added two runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to move ahead 7-1.

The Bulldogs doubled up the Commodores 12-6 in the hit column.

Sawyer Patrick picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Patrick surrendered one run on six hits over six and 2/3 innings, registering 14 strikeouts.

Jacob Daniels took the loss on the mound for the Commodores. Daniels pitched two innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three.

Wyatt Hensley, Hank Pelfrey, Braxten Davidson and Max Johnson each collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs. Hensley went three for three at the plate to lead Hazard's offensive attack.

Pelfrey and Johnson each doubled while Patrick, helping his pitching cause at the plate, collected two RBIs.

Dawson Browning paced Perry Central at the plate, supplying two hits in three at-bats.

Providing an extra-base hit for the Commodores, Nolan Wooton doubled.

Defensively, Perry County Central committed five errors.

Hazard advanced to meet Leslie County in the 54th District Baseball Tournament title game.

The loss eliminated Perry Central from the high school baseball postseason.