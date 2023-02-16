STANTON — Remaining in the win column, Hazard topped Powell County 61-41 in a boys' high school basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Hazard shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) from the field in its winning effort. The Bulldogs made two of 10 three-point field goal attempts.

Hazard connected on five of nine free throw attempts.

Seth Caudill and Evin Eversole scored 17 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs.

Accompanying Caudill and Eversole in double figures for Hazard, Landon Smith netted 12 points.

Contributing offensively for the Bulldogs, Jamal Hazell (eight points), Max Johnson (five points) and David Mullins (two) provided Hazard's additional scoring.

Smith paced Hazard inside, pulling down nine rebounds.

Hazard 63, Estill County 43: Hazard defeated Estill County 63-43 in a boys' high school basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Bulldogs 41.1 percent (23 of 56) from the field. Hazard, which made three three-point field goals, shot 63.6 percent (14 of 22) from the free throw line.

Seth Caudill and Jamal Hazell scored 14 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs.

Joining Caudill and Hazell in double figures for Hazard, Evin Eversole netted 10 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Bulldogs, Max Johnson finished with nine points.

The additional scorers for Hazard in the win over Estill County were Landon Smith (seven points), Tucker Johnson (three points), Braydon Hurley (three points), Balis Gayheart (two points) and Caleb Morris (one point).