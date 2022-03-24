The Bulldogs put the nail in the coffin for the Johnson Central Golden Eagles last season in the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

The 3-2 victory was the first win in the series between the two since 2008 and it happened with plenty on the line. On Tuesday night, Hazard made it two in a row pulling off a 9-4 victory on the road at Johnson Central.

The Bulldogs were slow to get the bats swinging, going three-up and three-down in the top of the first inning.

The bottom of the first saw Johnson Central start out slow, but finish the inning strong with Connor Lemaster scoring thanks to a RBI by Keygan Pelfrey and an error by Hazard.

Both teams struggled throughout the second inning on offense with neither getting into scoring position.

Hazard was able to even things up in the top of the third thanks to Gaige Logan. Logan connected on a swing and doubled to get the bats moving for Hazard. Braxten Davidson singled and just like that it was tied up at 1-1. The Bulldogs aggressiveness got the best of them though as later on in the inning as David Mullins was chased down by Matt Crum trying to steal third for one of the outs. The Bulldogs had to wait a little bit longer to take the lead.

The bottom of the third saw Brock Butcher single for the Golden Eagles to try and take back the advantage. Lemaster followed up with a hit to the gap for a single of his own. Now with runners on second and third, it was up to Pelfrey to get the job done. He would connect on a pitch but it was denied thanks to Hazards strong defense throwing out Butcher and Pelfrey, the second and third outs after Tristen Jenkins flied out at the start of the rotation.

The top of the fourth saw Hazard take the advantage and not look back. Max Johnson had a hit to get on base. Sawyer Patrick followed up with a hit of his own to score Johnson and give Hazard the 2-1 lead. Dawson Duff and Clint Davidson each followed up with singles, but Johnson Central was able to lockdown and escape the top with just one scored on them.

Hazard could feel the momentum, and it continued in the fifth inning after a strong showing in the bottom of the fourth keeping the Golden Eagles scoreless.

A pitching change by Johnson Central was the catalyst they were looking for to get back on the scoreboard. It ended up being its downfall.

Hunter Blevins was replaced by Gavin Crum and things went from bad to worse for Johnson Central.

Things started out with a walk for Hazard’s Braxten Davidson. Mullins followed up with a single, with Davidson getting thrown out at second. Hank Pelfrey was next in the lineup and appeared to be hit-by-a-pitch. The umpire didn’t let him walk though, and it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Hazard. Pelfrey connected for a single, putting Mullins on third. Max Johnson was next up at-bat and received a walk. Sawyer Patrick followed with a double scoring Mullins and Pelfrey, making it 4-1.

Johnson scored with Evan Akemon at the plate off a wild pitch by the Golden Eagles, making it 5-1. Akemon struck out, giving Johnson Central its second out. Duff was backup in the rotation and received a walk, but not before another wild pitch brought Patrick home to make it 6-1.

Johnson Central made another pitching adjustment, putting Dawson Montgomery on the mound and getting its third out for the fifth inning.

Johnson Central continued to struggle and Hazard held on for the final innings, recording five more runs to give the Bulldogs a 9-4 victory.

The win was the third of the season for Hazard, who now sit at 3-1. They take on North Laurel on Friday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m.

The loss put Johnson Central on a three game skid, now 1-4 on the season.

They hit the road on Thursday, March 24 against Russell at 6:30 p.m.