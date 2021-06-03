HAZARD — Hazard scored multiple runs in three separate innings on its way to defeating crosstown rival Perry Central 10-1 in the 54th District Baseball Tournament title game on Monday, May 31.

The Bulldogs scored first and never trailed, forcing Perry Central to play from behind throughout the district title game. Moving ahead early, Hazard plated two runs in the first inning.

Sawyer Patrick claimed the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Patrick pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits while recording nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Tanner Perkins took the pitching loss for the Commodores. Perkins allowed six runs on nine hits a over five innings, striking out five and walking zero.

Hazard outhit Perry Central 14-4 and committed only one error.

Batters throughout the Bulldogs’ lineup delivered at the plate.

Gus Mullins, Samuel Shoptaw, Max Johnson, Garrett Miller and Dawson Duff each collected two or more hits for the Bulldogs. Mullins, Shoptaw and Johnson each recorded three hits to pace Hazard at the plate.

Duff doubled twice for the Bulldogs while Mullins and Miller added one extra-base hit apiece.

Miller drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Finishing strong, Hazard scored four runs in the seventh inning to move ahead 10-0.

Defensively, Perry Central committed four errors.

Dave Elkins, Mason McAlarnis, Garrett Noe and Jacob Daniels recorded one hit apiece for the Commodores in the district title game. Elkins drove in the Commodores’ lone run.

Both Hazard and Perry Central advance to the 14th Region Baseball Tournament.