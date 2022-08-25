8-24 haz max johnson.jpg

Hazard’s Max Johnson throws a pass for a two-point conversion Friday night against Middlesboro.

Hazard looked sharp in their season debut as the Bulldogs rolled to a 42-24 win over Middlesboro in the season opener.

The Bulldogs got the ball to start the game and drove down the field as Max Johnson capped off the drive with a TD run.

Johnson finished the game with 164 rushing yards and two TDs. He also caught two passes for 66 yards and another TD.

Sophomore quarterback Max Pelfrey had a big game to open the season. Max Pelfrey finished the game 10 for 15 passing for 144 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 39 yards and two TDs.

Receiver Landon Smith had a good debut for the Bulldogs as he had six catches for 52 yards.

The Bulldogs avenged last season’s 22-20 loss at Middlesboro to open the season.

Hazard (1-0) is scheduled to visit Class 4A Harlan County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

