Hazard looked sharp in their season debut as the Bulldogs rolled to a 42-24 win over Middlesboro in the season opener.
The Bulldogs got the ball to start the game and drove down the field as Max Johnson capped off the drive with a TD run.
Johnson finished the game with 164 rushing yards and two TDs. He also caught two passes for 66 yards and another TD.
Sophomore quarterback Max Pelfrey had a big game to open the season. Max Pelfrey finished the game 10 for 15 passing for 144 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 39 yards and two TDs.
Receiver Landon Smith had a good debut for the Bulldogs as he had six catches for 52 yards.
The Bulldogs avenged last season’s 22-20 loss at Middlesboro to open the season.
Hazard (1-0) is scheduled to visit Class 4A Harlan County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.