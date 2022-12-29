GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Hazard defeated Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 57-51 in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic Boys' Green Division title game on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Closing in on a coaching milestone, Hazard head coach Allan Holland recorded his 698th career win.

Hazard shot 44.2 percent (19-of-43) from the field in the championship-clinching win. The Bulldogs connected on two of seven three-point field goal attempts.

Hazard shot 70.8 percent (17-of-24) from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs used a balanced offensive attack to claim the win. Landon Smith (14 points), Max Johnson (13 points), Jamal Hazell (11 points), Seth Caudill (10 points) and Evin Eversole (nine points) provided Hazard's scoring.

Hazard 64, Notre Dame (Tenn.) 58: Hazard defeated Notre Dame (Tenn.) 64-58 in the second round of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The Bulldogs shot 50 percent (23-of-46) from the field in the win. Hazard connected on four of nine three-point field goal attempts, shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs shot 58.3 percent (14-of-24) from the free throw line.

Jamal Hazell scored 20 points to lead Hazard to the win. Accompanying Hazell in double figures for the Bulldogs, Evin Eversole scored 16 points, Landon Smith netted 13 points and Seth Caudill added 10 points.

Chipping in offensively for the Bulldogs, Max Johnson contributed five points.

Hazard 69, Falkner (Miss.) 51: Hazard pulled away to defeat Falkner 69-51 in the opening round of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Johnson paced Hazard inside, claiming 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 50.9 percent (28-of-55) from the field. Hazard connected on two of nine three-point field goal attempts.

The Bulldogs shot 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from the free throw line.

Jamal Hazell scored 17 points to lead Hazard to the win. Accompanying Hazell in double figures for the Bulldogs, Max Johnson scored 16 points while Evin Eversole and Seth Caudill added 11 points apiece.

Finishing outside of double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Landon Smith contributed seven points, David Mullins provided four points and Braydon Hurley delivered three points.

Smith paced Hazard inside, claiming 11 rebounds.