Determined Hazard held on to defeat crosstown rival Perry Central 5-3 in a 54th District baseball game on Monday, May 10.

Hazard and Perry Central met for the first time in the 2021 high school baseball season.

The Commodores outhit the Bulldogs 7-4 but committed six errors.

Hazard scored first and never trailed. After the opening inning ended with the two 54th District baseball teams scoreless, neither squad mustered a run during its respective second plate appearance. The Bulldogs scored three runs over the next two innings to move ahead 4-1.

Jarrett Napier earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Napier allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out three.

Garrett Miller threw one inning in relief for the Bulldogs. Miller recorded the last three outs to claim the save.

Hunter Pigman took the loss on the mound for the Commodores. Pigman surrendered four runs on three hits over five innings, registering six strikeouts.

Napier, Hank Pelfrey, Max Johnson and Dawson Duff each collected one hit for the Bulldogs.

Dave Elkins and Dustin Fields paced Perry Central at the plate, delivering two hits apiece for the Commodores. Fields, Connor Combs and Nolan Wooton each drove in one run for the Commodores.

Defensive miscues plagued Perry Central.

Hazard overcame a pair of errors to notch the district win.

Both Hazard and Perry Central will compete in the 54th District Baseball Tournament in less than three weeks.

Hazard 2,

Belfry 1

Remaining in the win column, Hazard outlasted visiting Belfry 2-1 in nine innings in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, May 11.

Hazard notched its fifth straight win.

The Bulldogs pushed across one run in the bottom half of the ninth inning to fend off upset-minded Belfry.

Garrett Miller claimed the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Miler allowed one hit and zero runs over one inning, striking out one and walking zero.

Wyatt Webb took the pitching loss for Belfry. Webb pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits while registering four strikeouts.

Andrew Ford started the game on the mound for the Bulldogs. Ford allowed one run on three hits over eight innings, racking up 11 strikeouts.

Parker Hall started the game on the mound for Belfry. Hall surrendered zero runs on five hits over five innings, striking out four.

Hazard doubled up Belfry 8-4 in the hit column. Miller and Hank Pelfrey each collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs. Pelfrey went four for four at the plate to lead Hazard’s offensive attack. Following Pelfrey, Miller finished three for four.

The productive Pelfrey doubled in the Bulldogs’ win.

Defensively, Hazard committed only one error.

Noah Brown paced Belfry at the plate, tallying two hits in three at-bats for the Pirates.

Providing an extra-base hit for Belfry, Jake Varney doubled.

Belfry thrived in the field, finishing error-free.

Hazard 4,

Letcher Central 1

Hazard prevailed 4-1 over Letcher Central in a high school baseball game on Monday, May 10.

The Bulldogs and Cougars are 14th Region rivals.

Gus Mullins earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Mullins pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits over six innings while giving up only one walk and recording five strikeouts.

Canaan Cunniff suffered the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Cunniff surrendered four runs on six hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

Working out of a relief role, Sam Little pitched one-third of an inning for Letcher Central.

Hazard outhit Letcher Central 6-4 and committed only one error.

Andrew Ford went two for two at the plate to lead Hazard in hits. Ford, Samuel Shoptaw and Matt Craft drove in one run apiece for the Bulldogs.

Little homered for Letcher Central, driving in the Cougars’ lone run.

Defensively, Letcher Central committed two errors.

Familiar foes Hazard and Letcher Central met for the first time in the 2021 high school baseball season.