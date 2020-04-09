Hazard junior Hayley Caudill, Hazard senior Hailee Mullins and Perry Central freshman Courtney Hoskins have been named to the 2019/2020 All-14th Region Girls’ Basketball Team.
Caudill led Hazard throughout the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season, averaging 16 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Hazard concluded the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 19-11 following a loss in the 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals.
Mullins followed Caudill in scoring for the Lady Bulldogs. Mullins averaged 12.2 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per contest. She shot 38 percent from the field, 31 percent from three and 78 percent from the free-throw line.
Hoskins paced Perry Central throughout the latest prep hoops campaign, averaging 16 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup. Perry Central exited the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 10-14.
The 14th Region Coaches Association announced its hoops honors in March.
Letcher Central head coach Keith Baker was named the 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
Wolfe County senior Hailey Smith was named the 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
A breakdown of the 14th Region girls’ basketball honorees follows.
14th Region Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year: Keith Baker (Letcher Central)
14th Region Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year: Hailey Smith (Wolfe County)
All-14th Region Girls’ Basketball Team
Lexy Meyers (Leslie County)
Hayley Caudill (Hazard)
Lexy Lynch (Owsley County)
Keara Mullins (Knott Central)
Kaylee Banks (Letcher Central)
Hailee Mullins (Hazard)
Mia Hale (Estill County)
BreAnna Tincher (Jackson City)
Kenzie Herald (Owsley County)
Presley Fletcher (Knott Central)
Courtney Hoskins (Perry Central)
Brooklyn Collins (Letcher Central)
Macey Howell (Powell County
