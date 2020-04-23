Heading into her senior season, Hazard guard Haley Caudill is ranked among the state’s top girls’ high school basketball players.
Caudill is listed in the Rick Bolus’ High Potential Recruiting Service Kentucky Top Players list for 2020/2021.
A candidate for 2020/2021 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, Caudill led Hazard throughout her junior campaign. As a junior, Caudill averaged 16 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Bulldogs. Following a loss to rival Letcher County Central in the 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals, Hazard ended the 2019-20 season 19-11.
A breakdown of Rick Bolus’ Top Rising Players for 2020/2021 follows.
Top 12: Brooklyn Miles (Franklin County), Brie Crittendon (Ryle), Macey Blevins (Wayne County), Marissa Gassaway (Eastern), Mya Meredith (Scott), Jacqueline Jackson (Greenwood), Sofia Allen (Scott), Kennedy Lee (Manual), Halle Langhi (Marshall County), Gracie Merkle (Bullitt East), Brianna Byars (Clark County), Triniti Ralston (Sacred Heart).
Top Sleeper: Xaviara Smalley (Bethlehem).
Second 12: Saniyah Shelton (Bowling Green), Tiarra East (Butler), Elise Ellison-Coons (Dunbar), Jaileyah Cotton (Bardstown), Harley Paynter (Boyd County), Alyssa Elswick (Shelby Valley), Amiya Jenkins (Anderson County), Amelia Hodges (Bethlehem), Macie Feldman (Notre Dame), Marie Kiefer (Bishop Brossart), Jaya McClure (Christian Academy-Louisville), Raigan Price (Webster County).
Second Sleeper: Haven Ford (Rowan County).
Next 25-Plus (Listed Alphabetically): Amaya Asher (Central), Audrey Biggs (Boyd County), Lacey Bradshaw (Notre Dame), Halle Collins (North Laurel), Hayley Caudill (Hazard), Whitney Caldwell (Pineville), Samantha Cornelison (Madison Southern), Kassidy Daugherty (Apollo), Amber Dunn (Apollo), Tyra Flowers (Clark County), Kayra Freeman (Elizabethtown), Isabel Grimes (Breckinridge County), Jacey Jaggers (Caldwell County), Patience Laster (Franklin County), Monica Lindsey (Central Hardin), Sydney Lockard (Dixie Heights), Lexie Lynch (Owsley County), Trinity McGee (Christian County), Lucy Patterson (Warren East), Rachel Presley (South Laurel), Kaeli Ross (Russell), Cassidy Rowe (Shelby Valley), Alexa Smiddy (Southwestern), Allie Stone (West Carter), Zoe Strings (Paris), Lauren Thomas (Henry Clay), Ella Thompson (Bethlehem), Dynastee White (Butler), Timberlynn Yeast (Mercer County).
Third Sleeper: Hayden Barrier (Montgomery County).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.