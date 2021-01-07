Hazard fell behind and couldn’t battle its way back as host Knott Central puled away to win 57-46 in the 14th Region All “A” Classic girls’ basketball tournament on Monday, Jan. 4.

Hazard did have a bright spot on the night as Haley Caudill finished the night with a game-high 19 points. Caudill scored her 2,500th career point in the loss. Caudill has solidified herself as one of the top players in the mountain and the state throughout her career.

Knott Central shot 45.5 percent (20 of 44) from the field. Thriving beyond the arc, Knott Central shot 60 percent (nine of 15) from three-point range.

The Lady Patriots shot 66.7 percent (eight of 12) from the free-throw line.

Kylie Gayheart paced Knott Central, scoring 17 points for the Lady Patriots. Accompanying Gayheart in double figures in scoring for Knott Central, Kelsey Noble and Abby Maggard added 10 points apiece.

Brooke Mason narrowly missed reaching double figures in scoring for Knott Central, netting nine points.

Keara Mullins and Presley Fletcher rounded out Knott Central’s individual scoring, posting eight points and three points, respectively.

Mullins led Knott Central inside, securing nine rebounds.

Owning a slim advantage around the goal, Knott Central outrebounded Hazard 23-21.

Hazard shot 48.6 percent (17 of 35) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs were 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Hazard shot 64.3 percent (nine of 14) from the free-throw line.

Accompanying Caudill in double figures in scoring for the Lady Bulldogs, Andrianna Harris added 16 points.

Hannah Stidham and Libby Danner rounded out Hazard’s individual scoring, finishing with six points and five points, respectively.

Hazard is scheduled to host 13th Region member Harlan County for a home opener on Thursday, Jan. 7.