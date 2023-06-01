WHITESBURG — Alyssa Dixon set the tone.

Kaitlyn Grigsby brought the heat.

Perry Central won the 14th Region championship with an 8-2 win over host team Letcher Central Monday evening.

The first KHSAA Fastpitch State Softball Tournament took place in 1995.

Perry Central won the 14th Region championship in ’96, ’97 and ’98.

And that was the end of the Lady Commdores’ title reign.

The 25 year drought ended Monday.

In the top of the second, Kyra McAlarnis hit a leadoff single to get the Lady Commodores started. Ashlyn Dixon followed with a walk. With two outs, Jossie Mullins singled to load the bases.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Alyssa Dixon came up with a two RBI single to score the game’s first two runs.

That clutch hit set the tone for the Lady Commodores as they held a 2-1 lead until the bottom of the fifth inning.

Letcher Central got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kara Holcomb hit a leadoff double to get things going.

Grigsby settled down and struck out the next two Letcher Central hitters.

But with two outs, Abigail McDougal reached on an error allowing Holcomb to score and cut the lead to 2-1.

Perry Central ended the game with a bang.

In the top of the seventh, Alyssa Dixon hit a leadoff triple to get things going. Lauren Morris followed with an RBI double as the lead jumped to 3-1.

Perry Central wasn’t done, though.

Emma Pigman added an RBI single to push the lead to 4-1.

With one out, McAlarnis doubled to put two runners on. Ashlyn Dixon followed with a two RBI double as the lead grew to 6-1. Taylan Hoskins reached on an error allowing another run to score to push the lead to 7-1. Taylor Brock added an RBI single as the lead grew to 8-1.

Letcher Central had its work cut out if the Lady Cougars wanted to comeback and win.

In the bottom of the seventh, Katie Combs hit a leadoff double. Combs advanced to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Alyssa Nicely picked up an RBI with a sacrifice bunt to score Combs.

That was as close as the Lady Cougars would get as Grigsby got Scarlett Stamper to pop out for the final out.

With the win, Perry Central (30-5) advances to the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop KHSAA Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.

The Lady Commodores are set to take on East Jessamine (27-5) at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning in the opening round of the state tournament.

Grigsby earned the win in the circle for the Lady Commodores. She tossed all seven innings of work and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks, while striking out four batters.

Stamper got the start on the mound for the Lady Cougars. She tossed two innings of work and gave up two runs on four hits and one walk, while striking out two batters. Nicely was charged with the loss. She tossed five innings of work and gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk, while striking out seven batters.