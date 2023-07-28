LEXINGTON — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's competitive cheer alignment is set for the 2023-24 schoolyear.

Buckhorn, Hazard and Perry County Central cheer squads will continue to compete in Region 7.

The competitive cheer alignment for the 2023-24 schoolyear follows.

Region 1 – Ballard Memorial, Caldwell County, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs, Fort Campbell, Fulton City, Fulton County, Graves County, Henderson County, Hickman County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Livingston Central, Lyon County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Mayfield, McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary, Trigg County, Union County, University Heights, Webster County.

Region 2 – Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Barren County, Bowling Green, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Clinton County, Cloverport, Cumberland County, Daviess County, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Grayson County, Greenwood, Hancock County, Logan County, McLean County, Meade County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic, Russell County, Russellville, South Warren, Todd County Central, Trinity (Whitesville), Warren Central, Warren East.

Region 3 – Adair County, Bardstown, Bethlehem, Bullitt Central, Bullitt East, Butler, Caverna, Central Hardin, Doss, Elizabethtown, Fairdale, Fern Creek, Green County, Hart County, Holy Cross (Louisville), Iroquois, Jeffersontown, John Hardin, LaRue County, Marion County, Mercy, Moore, Nelson County, North Bullitt, North Hardin, Pleasure Ridge Park, Southern, Taylor County, Thomas Nelson, Valley, Washington County, Western.

Region 4 – Anderson County, Assumption, Atherton, Ballard, Carroll County, Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Collins, DuPont Manual, Eastern, Eminence, Gallatin County, Grant County, Henry County, Kentucky School for the Blind, Male, North Oldham, Oldham County, Owen County, Portland Christian, Presentation, Sacred Heart, Seneca, Shawnee, Shelby County, Simon Kenton, South Oldham, Spencer County, Trimble County, Trinity (Louisville), Waggener, Walton-Verona, Williamstown, Woodford County.

Region 5 – Augusta, Bellevue, Bishop Brossart, Boone County, Bourbon County, Bracken County, Calvary Christian, Campbell County, Conner, Cooper, Dayton, Dixie Heights, George Rogers Clark, Harrison County, Heritage, Highlands, Holmes, Holy Cross (Covington), Mason County, Montgomery County, Newport, Newport Central Catholic, Nicholas County, Notre Dame, Paris, Pendleton County, Robertson County, Ryle, Scott, St. Henry District, St. Patrick.

Region 6 – Berea, Boyle County, Bryan Station, Burgin, Casey County, Danville, Danville Christian, East Jessamine, Frankfort, Franklin County, Frederick Douglass, Garrard County, Great Crossing, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Lexington Catholic, Lexington Christian, Lincoln County, Madison Central, Madison Southern, McCreary Central, Mercer County, Model, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pulaski County, Rockcastle County, Sayre, Scott County, Somerset, Southwestern, Tates Creek, Wayne County, West Jessamine, Western Hills.

Region 7 – Barbourville, Bell County, Breathitt County, Buckhorn, Clay County, Corbin, Estill County, Harlan, Harlan County, Hazard, Jackson City, Jackson County, Knott County Central, Knox Central, Lee County, Leslie County, Letcher County Central, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, North Laurel, Owsley County, Perry County Central, Pineville, Powell County, Red Bird Christian, South Laurel, Whitley County, Williamsburg, Wolfe County.

Region 8 – Ashland Blazer, Bath County, Belfry, Betsy Layne, Boyd County, East Carter, East Ridge, Elliott County, Fairview, Fleming County, Floyd Central, Greenup County, Jenkins, Johnson Central, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Magoffin County, Martin County, Menifee County, Morgan County, Paintsville, Phelps, Pike County Central, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Raceland, Rowan County, Russell, Shelby Valley, West Carter.