Class A playoffs: Hazard at Pikeville

Class A playoffs
Who: Hazard (7-4) at Pikeville (10-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Pikeville.
Coaches: Hazard, Mark Dixon. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: Hazard picked up a 36-8 win over Phelps in the opening round of the Class A playoffs, while Pikeville had a first round Bye after Jenkins folded its football program earlier this season.
In the first game between the two schools, Pikeville went to Hazard and walked away with a 42-0 shutout win over the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs got a big win against Phelps last Friday night, but Hazard wasn’t quite as dominant as the first meeting.
The Bulldogs only gave up 150 total yards of offense in the first game.
In the second game last week, Hazard’s defense gave up 250 total yards of offense. The Bulldogs gave up 196 yards on the ground and 54 yards through the air.
The Bulldogs were good last week, though.
Hazard gained 373 total yards of offense against Phelps.
The Bulldogs used five different quarterbacks and eight different ball carriers.
Quarterback Garrett Miller was three for four passing for 60 yards. Reece Fletcher was one of one passing for 35 yards. Nick Miller was three for eight passing for five yards and running back Trajon Campbell was one for one passing for three yards. Keaton Napier attempted two passes as well.
Brayden Thomas led the rushing attack with 101 yards and a TD on four carries. Elijah Gayheart rushed for 58 yards and a TD on five carries. Garrett Miller rushed for 37 yards. Campbell rushed for 32 yards and a TD on just two carries. Nick Miller rushed for 26 yards and a TD on two carries. Mason Collins rushed for 22 yards on one carry.
Andrew Ford led the wide receivers with two catches for 48 yards. Campbell had three catches for 38 yards.
The Hornet defense did force five Phelps turnovers.
Hazard forced three fumbles and recovered two of them.
The secondary came up with three interceptions and Max Johnson returned his pick 50 yards for a TD. Campbell Davis and Trajon Campbell each came up with an interception.
Zane Deaton and Matthew Couch each had eight tackles to lead Hazard.
Pikeville was on its third Bye Week last week.
The Panthers got two Bye Weeks this season because Jenkins folded its football program.
Will the rest help the Panthers?
Pikeville is explosive.
The Panthers have talent all over the field.
Pikeville went a perfect 10-0 in the regular season and is the No. 2 ranked team in Class A according to the RPI rankings.
That means the Panthers will be playing at home until the state championship round.
Sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee had an outstanding regular season. In nine games of action, he was 103 for 155 passing for 1,611 yards and 21 TDs with four interceptions.
Cody Raines led the Pikeville rushing attack with 725 rushing yards and 10 TDs on 133 carries. Jon Collum followed with 220 yards and six TDs on 25 carries. Freshman Carson Wright added 175 yards and four TDs on 16 carries. Jackson Hensley added 117 rushing yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Hensley led the wide receivers as well with 35 catches for 508 yards and eight TDs. Seth Pugh followed with 23 catches for 376 yards and three TDs. Zac Lockhart added 14 catches for 319 yards and four TDs. Clay Tinsley hauled in 19 catches for 294 yards and five TDs. Raines added 10 catches for 105 yards and a TD.
Pikeville’s defense came up with eight fumble recoveries this season. The Panthers returned two for TDs. Nate Collins led the way with three fumble recoveries. Seth Pugh recovered two. Collum and Hensley returned their fumble recoveries for TDs.
Collum leads the defense with 77 total tackles and two sacks. Kaden Caudill follows with 73 total tackles. Brody Birchfield has 69 total tackles.
The Panthers have come up with 12 total interceptions on the season. Peyton Boyd-Blair leads the team with three picks. Raines and Hensley have two interceptions each. Birchfield, Lockhart, Collum, Pugh and Connor Wright each have an interception.
Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, Reece Fletcher and for Pikeville, Jon Collum.
Both are senior leaders.
Both do a multitude of things for their teams.
Last meeting, Collum took over on offense and defense for Pikeville.
Fletcher leads the Bulldogs with 93 total tackles. He also has an interception on defense.
On offense, Fletcher is second on the team in rushing with 323 yards and five TDs on 64 carries. He also has 11 catches for 185 yards and three TDs.
Collum leads Pikeville with tackles and is second in rushing.
Both are outstanding linebackers who can do a little bit of everything.
If Hazard wants to visit Pikeville and come out with an upset win, Fletcher will have to have his best game of the season.
In the first meeting, Fletcher was silent on both sides of the ball. He only had one carry for one yard. He only had four total tackles in the game as well.
Collum was great in the first meeting.
Collum rushed for 44 yards and two TDs on four carries on offense.
On defense, he had six total tackles and one was for a loss.
Fletcher will have to make an impact if the Bulldogs want to win and if Collum has a big game, he could be the difference for the Panthers.
