Perry Central’s Bobby Ratliff — Ratliff and the Lady Commodores had another excellent season. He led Perry Central to a 27-6 record. The Lady Commodores fell in the 14th Region semifinals. Perry Central won the 54th District championship.
Pike Central’s Randall Hannah — Hannah did an excellent job in his first season at Pike Central. The Lady Hawks only lost three games all season against 15th Region opponents including two to Pikeville. Hannah and the Lady Hawks went from having a lot of talent to becoming a real contender to win the 15th Region. He led the Lady Hawks to the 2A Classic title and a 27-12 record. Pike Central finished the season with a classic 1-0 loss to Pikeville in 11 innings in the 15th Region semifinals. It was one of the most exciting games in the region tournament in years.
Lawrence County’s Kenny Horn — Lawrence County led the 15th Region in total wins this season as the Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 29-7 record. Lawrence County has a lot of its roster set to return next season as well.
Hazard’s Keith Combs — The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 17-13 record. That was a big improvement from the season before as Hazard finished the 2021 campaign with a 16-17 record. Hazard had several players ranked in the state’s Top 50 in different individual categories. Hazard took a big step forward this season.
Belfry’s Ryan Chapman — Belfry had a strong season and the Lady Pirates finished with a 17-11 record. Belfry was one of the contenders to win the 15th Region championship, but the Lady Pirates fell a little shot. Chapman is one of the most consistent coaches in the region year-in and year-out. Chapman and his Lady Pirates have a lot of young talent coming back including seventh-grade pitcher Molly Fahm. Look for Belfry to a contender for a while.
All Mountain Coach of the Year
