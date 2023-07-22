The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Baseball All Mountain Team.
The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.
Shane Simpkins Pikeville — Simpkins did an outstanding job leading the Panthers. Simpkins led Pikeville to its first 15th Region championship since 2012. The Panthers also won the 15th Region All “A” Classic and the 59th District titles. Pikeville finished the season with a 24-12 record.
Shawn Hall Johnson Central — Hall led Johnson Central back to the 15th Region championship, but they fell short against Pikeville. Johnson Central finished with a 22-15 record.
Will Ward Pike Central — Ward had an outstanding rookie season as a head coach. Ward helped lead the Hawks to the 60th District championship. It was Pike Central’s first district title since 2019. Pike Central finished the season with a 19-12 record.
Byron Patton Floyd Central — Patton had a great start to his coaching career at Floyd Central. He helped lead the Jaguars to the 58th District championship. Patton led the Jaguars to a 15-16 record.
John Meehan Hazard — Meehan could be named the COY of the every season and nobody could argue. He is one of the top coaches in the state. Meehan helped lead Hazard to the 14th Region All “A” Classic title and the 54th District championship. Hazard finished the season with a 23-15 record. The Bulldogs’ bid for a seventh straight region crown fell short as they were upset in the opening round of the 14th Region Tournament.