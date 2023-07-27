With only a few weeks before the season started, Hazard was looking for a Boys’ Soccer Coach.

They called upon Kyle Collier and he accepted the position.

“The job opened up about a month ago,” Collier said. “A lot of the folks in the community asked me to apply. They knew I’ve coached most of the boys. I guess it came at an odd time when the season is getting ready to start, so we’ve been crunched for time to put in new systems, but the first three practices have went well. It’s a short time to put in a new offense, but these guys are getting the hang of it and have also been buying into the weight room as well.”

Collier is a former player who played his high school soccer at Pike Central.

He has been around sports and great coaches his whole life.

Collier takes over a good Hazard team that went 14-6-1 last season and made it all the way to the 14th Region championship.

“The good news for me is that a lot of the guys stayed in shape throughout the offseason and kept training,” Collier said. It is an older group, so the hardest part is just putting in the new system. Luckily, I know these guys because I’ve been around the program for a while. I think it’s a happy marriage that I already know these guys and they know me. It’s just great when a group of guys works hard on their own and they really sold me on the program. They’re the reason I took the job. I just want to help get the best out of them and help mold great young men on the pitch and off the pitch. They have some lofty goals and I think it’s my job to try and help them reach them.”

Hazard returns its leading scorers Joesph Amburgey and Landon Hughes. Amburgey scored 23 goals and had eight assists last season. Hughes scored 18 points and dished out 13 assists.

Hazard only lost two seniors from last year’s squad.

“We’ve had some good training sessions,” Collier said. “I think with this group, I can get to a deeper level of the game. I’m excited to hear the goals they have for themselves and the team. I love hearing some of these lofty goals. I think you have to be able to dream. Now, I just have to show them how to work to reach their dreams. To me, that’s going to set them up for life after soccer. I think the sky is the limit for these guys.”

Collier loves the game and he loves teaching it.

The Bulldogs will have a good regular season schedule to prepare them for postseason play.

“The biggest thing is soccer is soccer,” Collier said. “That will take care of itself. What I want to do is build a family atmosphere and culture here. These guys need to be able to rely on each other like brothers. That’s what I want. I also want them to be involved in the community because we are a product of our community. You’ll see us out helping with anything going on. You’ll see our guys out supporting the other sports at the school and cheering on each other because that’s what it’s about. We are proud to be from the mountains and we support each other.”

Collier grew up around some great coaches from all sports and wants to include that to what he does.

“I’ve had some really good mentors over the years,” Collier said. “Growing up I learned a lot of things from Philip Haywood at Belfry and Coach Mac (Chris Mcnamee) and my father. My father and Coach Mac have always been there with good advice and showed how to be a leader and have helped shade in the things that I needed to know to become a leader as an adult. I want to be that for these guys. Strong voices influence kids tremendously. If I can do that, then I’ve done my job.”

Hazard is scheduled to open the season August 8 at home against South Laurel at 6:00 p.m. The Bulldogs will follow by visiting Madison Southern August 10, then visiting Pikeville August 12 and Johnson Central August 15.