HAZARD — Hazard sophomore infielder/pitcher Mallory Combs has been named Honorable Mention All-State.

Combs received the accolade from the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

Among the top players in the 14th Region, Combs helped to lead Hazard throughout the 2023 high school softball season. Combs batted .342 with 35 runs, 25 hits, 10 RBIs, two doubles, three triples, one home run, 21 walks and 33 stolen bases. Contributing in the circle, Combs made five pitching appearances. A reliable pitcher, Combs compiled a 3-1 record in the circle.

The Class 1A honorees for the 2023 high school softball season follow.

Class 1A All-State First Team: Brooke Hamilton (Owensboro Catholic), Bailey Hamilton (Owensboro Catholic), Kaitlyn Cissell (Bethlehem), Lily Roberts (Hancock County), A'Miyah Collier (Russellville), Ella Johnson (Bracken County), Addison Tignor (Owensboro Catholic), Emma Ginn (Trimble County), Catlin Pennington (Breathitt County), Mattie Streble (Holy Cross), Kirsten Vice (Bath County).

Class 1A All-State Second Team: Sarah Smith (Wolfe County), Rylee French (Bethlehem), Chloy Creech (Wolfe County), Taylor Hodson (Bath County), Davanna Grubb (Raceland), Kali Vance (Raceland), Ashlee Rogers (Bath County), Rae-Leigh Purvis (Bath County), Madison Penrod (Russellville), Samantha Bottom (Danville).

Class 1A All-State Honorable Mention: Paige Miller (Bethlehem), Mallory Combs (Hazard), Ruthie Jones (Owensboro Catholic), Jaylah Kees (Russellville), Ella Staples (Hancock County), Lauren Minor (Holy Cross), Skylar Copley (Elliott County), Jayden Jackson (Christian Fellowship), Bryna Wellman (Raceland), Piersan Shrader (Holy Cross).

Class 1A Player of the Year: Brooke Hamilton (Owensboro Catholic).

Class 1A Coaching Staff of the Year: Owensboro Catholic.