PIPPA PASSES — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics honored nearly 1,100 student-athletes with the announcing of the 2022-23 Daktronics NAIA Baseball Scholar-Athletes.
The honorees hailed from 150 schools across the nation.
Bryan (Tenn.), Indiana Tech and Siena Heights (Mich.) tied for the lead nationally with 19 honorees each. Oklahoma Wesleyan had the fourth most honorees with 16 and Indiana Kokomo rounded out the top five with 15.
In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport, and have attended one full year at said institution.
Sophomore pitcher Lucas Combs from Alice Lloyd College was among the players tabbed an NAIA Baseball Scholar-Athlete. Combs produces both on the field and in the classroom for the Eagles.