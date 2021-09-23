GRAYSON — Perry Central was limited offensively as East Carter pulled away to win 40-8 in a non-district high school football game on Friday, Sept. 17.

East Carter moved ahead early and never faltered. The Raiders forced Perry Central to play from behind throughout the game.

East Carter excelled on the ground, rushing 46 times for 388 yards and five TDs.

Senior running back Charlie Terry led the Raiders, rushing 13 times for 148 yards and two TDs.

In addition to Terry thriving on the ground for East Carter, Dustin Hall (two carries for 76 yards, one TD), Kanton Kozee (six carries for 57 yards) and Nikk Barnett (10 carries for 46 yards, two TDs) excelled.

Quarterback Quentin Johnson completed nearly half of his pass attempts for the Raiders. Johnson connected on five of 11 passes for 66 yards.

Defensively for East Carter, Kozee delivered a score, returning an interception 72 yards for a TD.

Perry Central was held to 201 yards of total offense.

The Commodores rushed 24 times for 108 yards and one TD.

Senior quarterback Chase McKenzie paced Perry Central. McKenzie completed 10 of 19 passes for 93 yards, throwing one interception. Reaching the end zone via the ground for the Commodores, McKenzie rushed eight times for 52 yards and one TD.

Following McKenzie on the ground for Perry Central, Elijah Gayheart rushed seven times for 30 yards.

Mason McAlarnis paced Perry Central defensively, recording 29 tackles, 16 of which were solo stops.

Turning in anther solid defensive performance for the Commodores, Josh Perkins posted 18 tackles.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Letcher County Central for a Class 4A, District 8 opener on Friday, Sept. 24.