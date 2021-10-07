Paintsville took on Perry Central Friday night and the Commodores left the Tigers - and everyone else at Walter J. Brugh stadium shocked. The Commodores pulled off a 17-14 comeback win over Paintsville.

The Tigers, nursing a 14-6 lead heading in to the final quarter were helpless as Perry Central rallied back to finish off the game with a 20 second field goal with just 2.2 seconds left on the clock.

Perry Central did everything right, driving down the field late in the game with quarterback Chanse McKenzie in control, with a mix of rushing and a few well timed passes to keep the chains moving.

With just 4:34 left in the game, the Commodores punched their way in to the end zone for a TD to make it 14-12. They continued their momentum, scoring on the two-point conversion to tie it up.

The call was made for an onside kick that was recovered by Kobee Eldridge and at this point, the Commodores were rolling. Now looking at a short field and four minutes, they had plenty of time to keep the momentum going, and they did just that. Faced with a third and one at the 12-yard line with 18 seconds left, McKenzie broke through the Tiger defense again for a first down at the four-yard line. With just 2.2 seconds remaining, the decision was made by Mark Dixon to go for the field goal.

With an upset victory over the defending Class A state champions, the game came down to a 20-yard field goal by freshman kicker, Ian Montgomery.

And Montgomery nailed it.

The Commodores hit the field goal as time expired, giving them the victory over the Tigers with a final score of 17-14.

McKenzie finished the game going six of nine for 94 yards thru the air. McKenzie also lead the Commodores in rushing with 150 yards and two TDs. Eldridge finished the night with 58 yards on 15 carries, and Elijah Gayheart had 40 yards on 11 carries. Kameron Maggard showed he was McKenzie’s favorite target for the night with three receptions for 74 yards.

Paintsville now moves to 2-4 on the season with the loss to the Commodores.

They now go on to face Fairview on the road, Friday Oct 8th at 7:30 p.m.