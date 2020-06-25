Perry Central’s schedule for the 2020 high school football season has been set.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Mark Dixon, Perry Central is slated to host five home games during the 2020 high school football season. The Commodores compete in Class 4A, District 8, along with reigning state champion Johnson Central, Clay County, Harlan County and Letcher Central.
Perry Central is preparing to host longtime rival Leslie County in its season opener on Friday, Aug. 21. The Commodores have additional home games on tap versus Pike County Central, Letcher Central and Harlan County.
Perry Central is slated to face Mason County on a neutral field in the Appalachian Bowl at Clay County on Friday, Sept. 4.
The Commodores have away games scheduled against North Laurel, Johnson Central, Clay County and Williamsburg.
Making the move from crosstown rival Hazard, Dixon replaced Ovie Canady as the Commodores’ head coach. Perry Central concluded the 2019 high school football season 1-9, missing out on advancing to the Class 4A State Playoffs. During the 2019 season, opponents outscored the Commodores 378-188. Perry Central defeated Lee (Va.) 41-20 for its lone win in 2019. The Commodores dropped games to Leslie County, Whitley County, Pike Central, North Laurel, Letcher Central, Johnson Central, Clay County, Harlan County and Williamsburg during the 2019 season. However, Perry Central compiled an 8-3 record after advancing to the Class 5A State Playoffs in 2018.
Perry Central is preparing to open preseason practice in July.
The schedule is set assuming that the KHSAA makes no changes to the upcoming season schedule due to covid-19.
Perry Central High School Football
2020 Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 21 Leslie County 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 Mason County TBA
(Appalachian Bowl at Clay County)
Sept. 11 Pike Central 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at North Laurel 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 Letcher Central 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 Lee (Va.) 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Johnson Central 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Clay County 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 Harlan County 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Williamsburg 7:30 p.m.
