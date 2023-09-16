WHITESBURG — Notching its third straight win, Perry Central blanked Letcher County Central 10-0 in a 53rd District boys' soccer match on Monday, Sept. 11.
Tyson Neace netted three goals and distributed one assist to lead Perry Central to the win.
The Commodores used a balanced offensive attack to pull away to win convincingly.
Along with Neace, Perry Central's offensive attack featured Preston Dunn (two goals, one assist), Aiden Fugate (two goals, one assist), Beau Bakun (one goal, one assist), Grayson Caldwell (one goal), Caiden Ritchie (one goal), Will Johnson (one assist) and Trenton Dunn (one assist).
The Commodores excelled both offensively and defensively. Leading Perry Central defensively, Trenton Dunn recorded a shutout from his goalkeeper position. Trenton Dunn logged eight saves for the Commodores.
Perry Central 4, South Laurel 3: Perry Central outlasted South Laurel 4-3 in a boys' high school soccer match on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Tyson Neace (two goals, one assist), Ian Montgomery (one goal, one assist), Aiden Fugate (one goal) and Caiden Ritchie (one assist) each contributed offensively for Perry Central in its win.
Defensively for Perry Central, goalkeeper Trenton Dunn recorded 13 saves while holding South Laurel to three goals.