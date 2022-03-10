HAZARD — The Perry Central Commodores are back on top in the 14th Region.

Perry Central pulled away to defeat Estill County 64-46 in the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament title game at Breathitt County High School’s Fairce O. Woods Coliseum on Tuesday, March 8.

The Commodores, under the direction of head coach Shannon Hoskins, separated themselves from Estill County in the second half of the region title game.

Perry Central outscored Estill County 21-16 in the opening quarter of the region title game.

However, Estill County hung around throughout the first half.

Perry Central clung to a 28-27 at halftime but stretched its lead out shortly after the intermission period.

The Commodores led 48-32 at the end of the third quarter and finished strong to claim the region crown.

Lanse McKenzie recorded a double-double to lead Perry Central to the region championship-clinching win. McKenzie scored 20 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, leading all players in scoring and rebounding.

Perry Central featured four scorers in double figures. Dylan Brock scored 17 points for the Commodores while Tyler Day and Landon Napier netted 10 points apiece.

Rounding out Perry Central’s individual scoring, Rydge Beverly and Dylan Knight added five points and two points, respectively.

Defensively, Perry Central limited Estill County throughout the region championship game, especially after halftime.

“These guys have busted their tails on the defensive end all year long for us and that’s been our staple,” Hoskins said, following his team’s region championship game win. “We’re not the greatest offensive team, but man we can play defense and tonight was a statement on that.”

Will Isfort paced Estill County, scoring a team-high 14 points for the Engineers in their season-ending setback. Joining Isfort in double figures for Estill County, Kade Benton netted 10 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Engineers, Dustin Beeler contributed nine points.

The additional scorers for Estill County in the region tournament title game were Kenny Rose (six points), Bryce Willis (four points), Casey Chaney (two points) and Payton Riddell (one point).

McKenzie was named the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Brock, Napier and Beverly presented Perry Central on the All-14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament Team.

Perry Central (29-4) is scheduled to meet 10th Region champion George Rogers Clark (33-1) in the opening round of the Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament in Rupp Arena at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.