Perry Central claimed its second straight win in the 2020 high school football season on Friday, Oct. 23, doubling up visiting Harlan County 16-8 in a Class 4A, District 8 matchup.

Following the win in Week 7, Perry Central improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 4A District 8.

Harlan County dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the district after suffering the loss.

Productive Perry Central needed only 154 yards of total offense to claim the district win.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie paced Perry Central through the air, completing four of eight passes for 59 yards.

Perry Central rushed 20 times for 69 yards in the victory.

Case Miller and Kobee Eldridge rushed for one touchdown apiece in the Commodores’ district win.

Eldridge was McKenzie’s top target, hauling in three receptions for 40 yards.

Providing a lift on special teams for the Commodores, kicker Brady Adams connected on one of two PATs and booted a field goal.

Defensively, Hunter Griffie led Perry Central with a team-high 15 tackles. Following Griffie, Ashton Rice and Dawson Browning delivered 12 tackles apiece.

Chipping in defensively for the Commodores, Eldridge added an interception.

Harlan County rushed 42 times for 240 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Demarco Hopkins led Harlan County on the ground, rushing 18 times for 128 yards. However, Hopkins was held out of the endzone.

Behind Hopkins, Josh Turner rushed 17 times for 90 yards and the Black Bears’ lone touchdown.

Through the air for Harlan County, quarterback Cody Clayborn completed two of 12 passes for 50 yards and threw one interception.

Connor Blevins and Hunter Blevins combined to lead Harlan County defensively, recording 12 tackles and 11 tackles, respectively.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Russell County for a non-district matchup on Friday, Oct. 30.