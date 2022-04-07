Perry Central 10,

Letcher Central 0:

Continuing to win, Perry Central shut out visiting Letcher Central 10-0 in six innings in a high school softball game on Thursday, March 31.

Kim Hughes earned the win in the circle for Perry Central. Hughes pitched a five-hit shutout, recording two strikeouts.

Scarlett Stamper started in the circle for Letcher Central and suffered the loss. Stamper pitched the first three innings.

Perry Central scored 10 runs on nine hits.

Kailey Dixon led Perry Central at the plate, finishing three for four.

As part of a balanced offensive attack, Taylor Brock and Lauren Morris added two hits apiece for the Lady Commodores.

Also active at the plate, Hughes and Emma Pigman added one hit apiece for Perry Central in the victory.

Brock, Morris and Pigman each delivered two RBIs for the Lady Commodores.

Hughes, Brock, Kaitlyn Grigsby and Alyssa Dixon drove in one run apiece for title contender Perry Central, which won via the KHSAA Mercy Rule.

Tori Holcomb and Abigail McDougal combined to lead Letcher Central's limited offensive effort, connecting for three hits and two hits, respectively.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Letcher Central for a late-season game on Friday, May 13.

Perry Central 4,

Estill County 1:

Perry Central upended 14th Region rival Estill County 4-1 in a high school softball game on Saturday, April 2.

Prevailing in a matchup between two of the 14th Region’s top softball teams, Perry Central posted its eighth straight win.

Kim Hughes earned the win in the circle for Perry Central. Hughes limited Estill County to one run on three hits while recording five strikeouts over seven innings.

Lauren Farmer started in the circle for Estill County and suffered the loss. Farmer allowed three runs on six hits and one walk, while recording two strikeouts in four and 1/3 innings.

Emma Winkle pitched two and 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while registering five strikeouts.

Perry Central plated four runs on eight hits.

Hughes and Kaitlyn Grigsby each collected two hits for the Lady Commodores. Grigsby drove in two of Perry Central’s four runs.

Ashlyn Dixon, Kyra McAlarnis, Alyssa Dixon and Kailey Dixon added one hit apiece for the Lady Commodores.

Hughes, Grigsby, McAlarnis and Ashlyn Dixon each doubled for visiting Perry Central.

Helping to move runners around the bases, Hughes and Ashlyn Dixon drove in one run apiece for the Lady Commodores.

Emma Winkle connected for two hits in three at-bats and drove in Estill County’s only run.

Chipping in at the plate for Estill County, Maci Muncie added one hit.

Perry Central (8-1) is scheduled to host Hazard for a 54th District softball game on Thursday, April 7.