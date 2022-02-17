HAZARD — Perry Central notched its fourth straight win on Tuesday, Feb. 15, pulling away to defeat visiting Breathitt County 67-58 in a boys' high school basketball matchup between longtime 14th Region rivals.

The Commodores shot 52.1 percent (25 of 48) from the field. Perry Central connected on four of 14 three-point field goal attempts.

The Commodores shot 56.5 percent (13 of 23) from the free-throw line.

Landon Napier scored 18 points to lead Perry Central to the win. Accompanying Napier in double figures for the Commodores, Lanse McKenzie scored 15 points, Rydge Beverly netted 14 points and Tyler Day added 10 points.

Rounding out Perry Central's individual scoring, Dylan Brock and Dylan Knight chipped in seven points and three points, respectively.

Perry Central 50, Knott Central 47

Perry Central claimed its third straight win over the weekend, outlasting visiting Knott Central 50-47 on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The Commodores and Patriots, familiar 14th Region rivals, met for the first time in the 2021-22 boys' high school basketball season.

Perry Centralshot 46.9 percent (15 of 32) from the field. The Commodores won despite connecting on only two of 11 three-point field goal attempts.

However, Perry Central shot 81.8 percent (18 of 22) from the free-throw line.

The Commodores' scoring effort was balanced. Rydge Beverly led Perry Centralto the victory, scoring 13 points. Joining Beverly in double figures for the Commodores, Landon Napier netted 10 points.

Nearly reaching double figures for the Commodores, Dylan Knight netted nine points while Lanse McKenzie scored eight points.

Aiding in the scoring column, Dylan Brock (four points), Tyler Day (four points) and Tyler Fannin (two points) accounted for the rest of the Commodores' individual scoring.

Earlier in the week, Perry Central posted wins over both Clay County and Leslie County.

Perry Central 71, Leslie County 35

Turning in a dominant performance, Perry Centralrolled past Leslie County 71-35 in a 54th District boys' basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Perry Central shot 56 percent (28 of 50) from the field in the win. The Commodores shot 41.7 percent (10 of 24) from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 50 percent (five of 10) from the free-throw line.

A dozen different players scored for the Commodores.

Leading a balanced scoring effort for Perry Central, Landon Napier and Dylan Brock netted 10 points apiece.

Finishing near double figures for the Commodores, Tyler Day and Jayden Sanders each scored nine points.

The additional scorers for Perry Central were Evan Eversole (eight points), Lanse McKenzie (seven points), Carter Castle (six points), Mason Sumner (three points), Gatlin Vanover (three points), Dylan Knight (two points), Rydge Beverly (two points) and Trayten Woods (two points).

Perry Central 63,

Clay County 52

Returning to the win column following back-to-back losses to Madison Central and North Laurel, Perry Central topped host Clay County 63-52 in the Bobby Keith Classic on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Perry Central shot 43.1 percent (22 of 51) from the field in the win. The Commodores shot 47.1 percent (eight of 17) from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 73.3 percent (11 of 15) from the free-throw line.

Landon Napier scored a game-high 27 points to lead Perry Centralto the victory. Accompanying Napier in double figures for the Commodores, Tyler Day netted 11 points.

Along with the two players in double figures, Lanse McKenzie (eight points), Dylan Knight (seven points), Dylan Brock (six points), Tyler Fannin (two points) and Rydge Beverly (two points) provided scoring for the Commodores.