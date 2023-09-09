ONEIDA — Tyson Neace scored three goals and dealt out two assists to lead Perry County Central over Oneida Baptist Institute 7-2 in a boys' high school soccer match on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Perry County Central controlled the match, pulling away to defeat much-improved Oneida Baptist Institute convincingly.

Following Neace in Perry County Central's offensive attack, Aiden Fugate netted two goals and distributed one assist.

Chipping in offensively for the Commodores, Carter Castle and Ian Montgomery added one goal apiece. In addition to finding the net, Montgomery dished out one assist for the Commodores.

Goalkeeper Trenton Dunn paced Perry County Central defensively, recording 10 saves while holding Oneida Baptist Institute to two goals.

Relieving Dunn as goalkeeper for the Commodores, Wayne Bennet logged one save in the high school soccer match.

Alex Gritton and Jason Fan each netted one goal for the Mountaineers.

Getting involved offensively for Oneida Baptist Institute, Hero Khajohnsupawatchara dished out one assist.

Defensively for the Mountaineers, goalkeeper Tommy Branstutter delivered eight saves while allowing seven goals.

Perry County Central and Oneida Baptist Institute aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2023 boys' high school soccer season.